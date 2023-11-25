Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Kale

Kale brought the Legendary Super Saiyan form into the actual canon of Dragon Ball Super, and it's shown here on these new cards.

Article Summary Bandai announces 'Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination', the 23rd Dragon Ball Super Card Game set.

The expansion is Trunks-themed with sagas like Future Trunks and Saiyan Saga featured.

It introduces Kale, showcasing her as a Legendary Super Saiyan in the Tournament of Power.

Details of the God Rare card remain a mystery, with more previews to come on Bleeding Cool.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Other focuses include the Tournament of Power. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Yellow-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

Today's card previews focus on one of the most unique aspects of the Tournament of Power: the introduction of Kale's Super Saiyan form. Though Kale's Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan 2 forms aren't explicitly called this, they are meant to evoke the Legendary Super Saiyan form that, up until that point, we had only seen in the non-canonical Broly movie. Later, Akira Toriyama brought Broly and his Legendary Super Saiyan form into the anime's canon with the new Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie, but Kale's appearance here stands as an important canonical moment.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

