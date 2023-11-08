Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Raditz Special Rare

Bandai reveals another Dragon Ball Super Card Game Special Rare from Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination, with this one featuring Raditz.

This newest Dragon Ball Super Card Game set includes a yet-to-reveal God Rare card.

The Perfect Combination expansion is the final standard Zenkai Series set, focusing on Future Trunks Saga, Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks.

The set includes Special Rares like the golden-etched card, Raditz, Provoking Attack, which are more difficult to pull from booster packs.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Today, let's take a look at another card from the Blue-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

Yesterday, we saw the Piccolo Special Rare, which depicted the Namekian powering up what would be his decisive Special Beam Cannon that took out both Raditz and Goku. Here, we see the other side of the battle today with Raditz, Provoking Attack. This golden-etched card is also a Special Rare from this set. Special Rares, or SPRs, are more difficult to pull from booster packs than the Super Rare equivalent of the same card. Super Rares, or SRs, come in five per booster box of 24 packs, while Special Rares come in two per booster box.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

