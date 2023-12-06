Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: SS3 Vegito

Vegito ascends to Super Saiyan 3 in this new promo card coming out in association with Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Perfect Combination.

Article Summary Dragon Ball Super Card Game introduces SS3 Vegito in Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination.

Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination marks the 23rd set featuring a new God Rare card.

The set will focus on Future Trunks Saga, Saiyan Saga, History of Trunks, and Tournament of Power.

SS3 Vegito is a new transformation beyond the canonical anime, inspired by Dragon Ball Heroes.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination is the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Other focuses include the Tournament of Power. Today, let's take a look at a promo card coming out along with the set drop of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

SS3 Vegito, Ultimate Battle Form shows a transformation we have never seen Vegito use in the canonical anime. The anime simply showed Vegito as a Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan Blue. It was the Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game that revealed the design for Super Saiyan 2 Vegito. The same is true for Super Saiyan 3. In theory, Vegito could've ascended to this form because Goku had unlocked Super Saiyan 3 himself, while Goten and Trunks hadn't even ascended to Super Saiyan 2 but were able to attain 3 when using the less-powerful Fusion Dance method of fusing.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

