Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Super Saiyan 2 Kefla

Super Saiyan 2 Kefla and Super Saiyan Caulifla feature on two newly revealed Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Perfect Combination cards.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Other focuses include the Tournament of Power. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Yellow-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

Today's preview continues the focus on the Tournament of Power. One of the coolest aspects of the Tournament of Power was the evolution of the Universe 6 Saiyans. While this aspect of this battle did feature some of the most egregious examples of power creep in the history of Dragon Ball, watching Caulifla, Kale, and Cabba evolve as Saiyans, Super Saiyans, and Super Saiyan 2s during the battle was fun. We also saw Caulifla and Kale use Potara earrings to temporarily fuse into Kefla, who was able to use Super Saiyan 2. It was almost like watching the entire power creep from the Saiyan Saga to the end of the Buu Saga condensed into a single saga.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

