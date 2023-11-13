Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Trunks & Gohan Leader

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the heroic Red-colored Leader from Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination featuring Future Trunks & Gohan.

Article Summary Bandai announces Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination as the 23rd Dragon Ball Super Card Game set.

New expansion features Future Trunks Saga and the Heroic Red-colored Leader: Gohan & Trunks.

Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination will introduce the fifth God Rare to the collectible series.

Red-colored section includes villains Android 17 and 18, with a focus on the History of Trunks.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination is the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Red-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

The Red-colored section is headed up by two Leaders. The first Leader is the villainous Leader, and it focuses on Android 17 and Android 18. The heroic Leader features Son Gohan & Trunks on the front. Flip it over to reveal Super Saiyan Son Gohan and Trunks, Warriors Meeting a Challenge. This is, of course, the Future version of both characters, as seen in the History of Trunks special. This Red-colored section largely focuses on the History of Trunks with some standard Android Saga characters such as Android 20 and Android 16 thrown in.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

