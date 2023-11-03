Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Vegeta Super Rare

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals two new cards from Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination including a Vegeta Super Rare.

Article Summary New Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination, unveiled by Bandai.

23rd main series set includes a Vegeta Super Rare and an unrevealed God Rare - the fifth in the series.

Last standard Zenkai Series set before transitioning to Zenkai Series EX, with a Trunks-themed focus.

Vegeta, Saiyan Strength, and Vegeta, Going Astray cards reveal Vegeta’s early appearance as an alien invader.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination is the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Blue-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

Vegeta, Saiyan Strength, and Vegeta, Going Astray both feature the Saiyan Prince the way we first got to know him: as an alien invader. Vegeta is all swagger and evil here in his traditional Saiyan armor. The Going Astray card even slightly hits at Vegeta's one-time red hair, which we saw in his very first appearance before it was soon corrected to the black that would carry through the character's appearances from that point onward.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!