Dragon Ball Super Reveals Second Mythic Booster SCR: SS4 Vegeta

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from the upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's first secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Big reveal! Bandai has now unveiled the second of Mythic Booster's two Secret Rares. The new SCR reprint is SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power. Originally featured in the eighty Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion Malicious Machinations, this card will be able to be pulled in two different forms in Mythic Booster. On the left, you can see the original artwork from Malicious Machinations minus the gold foil that it was available with through that set. It can be pulled in Mythic Booster for the first time as a parallel foil. On the right, you can see the new Alternate Art version with premium foil, which can be pulled in the rare slot of Mythic Booster packs. This card and Cell Xeno mark the first time that Bandai is reprinting SCRs in a product, making older cards available to players in both familiar and new ways.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.