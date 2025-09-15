Posted in: Fae Farm, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gambit Digital, Game Cloud Network, Phatty Acid, Pure Wonder Interactive

Fae Farm Now Being Run By a Collective Until Gambit Digital

Fae Farm is no longer being run by Phoenix Labs, and instead is now under a collectivbe of people headed by Gambit Digital

Article Summary Fae Farm's ownership changes as a new collective led by Gambit Digital takes control of the game and IP rights.

Phoenix Labs steps away, while studios like Game Cloud Network and Pure Wonder Interactive join the project.

New leadership promises enhanced player experience and continued innovative development for Fae Farm fans.

Enjoy cozy gameplay, magical creatures, adventures, and multiplayer fun in Azoria’s enchanting world.

A changing of the guard happened for Fae Farm this morning, as Phoenix Labs is no longer running the game. Starting today, a collective of video game leaders has acquired the game, which includes the existing title and ongoing IP rights. Operating under Gambit Digital as the primary publisher, the collective comprises studios and groups, including the Game Cloud Network, Pure Wonder Interactive, and Phatty Acid. The brief announcement today revealed that they will be working together to "bring together expertise and resources to enhance the player experience and drive innovative development of the Fae Farm franchise." Obviously this is nmot an overnight thing, as we'll have to wait and see what changes come about.

Fae Farm

Escape to the world of Fae Farm and create your own cozy home in the enchanted world of Azoria. As you nurture and grow your homestead, you'll get to meet charming characters, foster deep relationships and discover ways to infuse magic into everything you do. Customize your character, master the arts of crafting, cooking, potion-making and discover so much more. Unfold the mysteries of the island on your own or with up to three other players. You can invite your family and friends or visit their homestead to progress together, playing beside you or online. As the seasons change, you'll be able to unlock new areas and restore the world around you. Embark on a ship and set sail to Azoria, there's a magical world waiting for you!

Cozy & Customizable: Create your own character and customize your adventure with unlockable styles and decorations for your farm. The cozier your home, the better your experience! The story unfolds independently from the in-game calendar, allowing you to play at your own pace.

Create your own character and customize your adventure with unlockable styles and decorations for your farm. The cozier your home, the better your experience! The story unfolds independently from the in-game calendar, allowing you to play at your own pace. Magical Creatures : As you tend your farm, you can care for a variety of cuddly animals where you can collect eggs, wool, and more. You can also raise baby animals in many different colors and explore the island to discover magical critters that drop rare potion ingredients. But not all creatures are friendly: beware the jumbles; mischievous spirits that block your path!

As you tend your farm, you can care for a variety of cuddly animals where you can collect eggs, wool, and more. You can also raise baby animals in many different colors and explore the island to discover magical critters that drop rare potion ingredients. But not all creatures are friendly: beware the jumbles; mischievous spirits that block your path! Adventure Is At Your Doorstep : Explore the realms of Azoria as you traverse the island with your skills and spells. Forage caves to gather resources and battle jumbles! Progress at your own pace as you uncover new mysteries and restore peace to Azoria.

Explore the realms of Azoria as you traverse the island with your skills and spells. Forage caves to gather resources and battle jumbles! Progress at your own pace as you uncover new mysteries and restore peace to Azoria. Budding Friendships : Azoria is home to a cast of colorful characters! As you progress through the story, you can build bonds with many islanders along the way. You can even find romance by going on dates and eventually getting married at Town Hall.

Azoria is home to a cast of colorful characters! As you progress through the story, you can build bonds with many islanders along the way. You can even find romance by going on dates and eventually getting married at Town Hall. One For All: You can play on your own or with up to 3 of your friends online* or over local wireless. Share your progression, build a farm together where everyone's efforts count. and support each other through the quests and challenges of the world around you.

