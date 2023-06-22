Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Cell Games SS Goku

Goku was a major player during the Cell Games, but Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Wild Resurgence shows how he gave the spotlight to Gohan.

Bandai has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it was later confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal another pair of cards from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

Both cards in today's feature from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence show Super Saiyan Goku. During the Cell Games, Goku was originally built up as the one great hope against Cell. He was freshly healed from the heart disease that Future Trunks warned him about, which would've led to his death if it had gone untreated. This left Goku absent during much of the battle with the Androids, but he emerged ready to train in preparation to take on Cell ahead of the Cell Games. It was during Goku's training in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber, though, that he came to the realization that the true greatest hope for the world was his son, Gohan, who was originally slated to take over as the series protagonist after Goku's death in this arc.

