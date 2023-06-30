Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Dark Empire Demons

The Xenoverse Demons from the Dark Empire storylines feature in Dragon Ball Super Card Game's latest set, Wild Resurgence.

Bandai has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it was later confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal a selection of Demon Realm cards from the Black-colored section from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. The final section of these sets tends to always focus on this Xenoverse content, and Wild Resurgence is no different. I do wonder how long this trend will last. In any case, let's get into it.

The Demon Realm was referenced by Dabura in the Majin Buu Saga and even earlier in pre-Z stories. While Dabura was a minion of Babidi, Dabura was also the King of the Demon Realm. This is a dark world that was created by evil wizards Demigra, Mechikabura, and others. It is the Xenoverse content that emerges us deep into the Demon World, where the various villains from this shadow realm are the Big Bads of their own arcs, including the Dark King Mechikabura himself, shown above on the card to the left.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool.

