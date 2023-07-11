Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Tournament Pack Part 3

The new Dragon Ball Super Card Game Tournament Pack includes Raditz, Pulling Ahead; Bulma, Family Support; and Cell, Earthling Absorption.

Bandai has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence," with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it was later confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games. Today, we show Tournament Pack cards from the release of Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

The latest Tournament Pack card reveals include characters from all over the chronology of Dragon Ball:

Raditz, Pulling Ahead

Bulma, Family Support

Cell, Earthling Absorption

The Imperfect Cell card, of course, ties into the Cell focus of Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence, but the Raditz and Bulma cards are unrelated to any major focus of the set. The coolest one is the Raditz, which features Goku's brother and the first wicked Saiyan invader who arrives on Earth. Raditz was a major game-changer in the history of the franchise, so it's cool to see him featured on one of these cards.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool.

