Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dragon ball, Dragon Ball: The Breakers

Dragon Ball: The Breakers Had Launches Season Six

Bandai Namco has launched Season Six of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, bringing with it a few new additions as part of a free update.

Article Summary Season Six of Dragon Ball: The Breakers is out with an Infection-Type Raider, Baby.

Bandai Namco introduces new skins, including Launch and Bulla from GT, for survivors.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers' Season Six update is available as a free content upgrade.

Cross-platform play enhances multiplayer experience across different gaming systems.

Bandai Namco has released new content for Dragon Ball: The Breakers this week, as they officially launched Season Six. It's been about four months since the last season, which was a little light on their additions but did change up a few things. This season is no different, as they have made some new content choices, but there isn't a ton here. The new additions include a new Infection-Type Raider going by the name of Baby, as well as some new survivor skins that you'll be able to collect, and the addition of corss-platform play. We have more details about the new additions below, along with the latest trailer here to show it off.

Season Six

Season 6 is officially live and has brought with it an outbreak! In the latest free update, the game introduces a new Infection-Type Raider, Baby, as well as survivor skins to the asymmetrical multiplayer game based on the iconic anime and manga series.

New Raider – Available via TP tokens, Baby is an Infection-Type Raider intent on controlling everyone on Earth and turning them into Tuffles.

– Available via TP tokens, Baby is an Infection-Type Raider intent on controlling everyone on Earth and turning them into Tuffles. New Survivor Skins – Survivors can collect new skins to become like Launch (Blue Hair), Launch (Blonde), and Bulla (GT).

– Survivors can collect new skins to become like Launch (Blue Hair), Launch (Blonde), and Bulla (GT). Cross-Platform Play – The new cross-platform play has been expanded for a better experience for players.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is an asymmetrical multiplayer game that pits seven Survivors, regular civilians trapped in a "Temporal Seam," against a Raider, one of the famous rivals from the Dragon Ball universe. The Survivors will have to team up to be able to escape their foe and come back to the safety of their world and timeline. The game shares the same universe as Dragon Ball Xenoverse and contains features that link Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and Dragon Ball: The Breakers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!