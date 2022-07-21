Dragon Ball: The Breakers Will Launch This October

After having revealed the game earlier this year, Bandai Namco announced Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be released this October. Set within the current Xenoverse series, the game will throw you into the thick of the action as a team to bring down some of the most fearsome rivals from the franchise. The game will be released on PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles on October 14th, 2022, and will have several different editions to choose from. Along with the news, the team announced they would be holding a Closed Network Test on all platforms from August 5th-6th. You can register to take part in it here. During this period, the newly announced Raider Frieza and the previously revealed Raider Cell will be available for you to try out. As well as having access to Oolong (Survivor Skin) and Bulma (Survivor Skin). The test will take place during the following times:

Session 1: Aug. 5 – 7:00 p.m. PT – 11:00 p.m. PT

Session 2: Aug. 6 – 5:00 a.m. PT – 9:00 a.m. PT

Session 3: Aug. 6 – 11:00 a.m. PT – 3:00 p.m. PT

Session 4: Aug. 6 – 7:00 p.m. PT – 11:00 p.m. PT

Taking place in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse universe, Dragon Ball: The Breakers is an 8-player multiplayer game that pits seven Survivors against a powerful Raider – one of the major antagonists from the franchise. Raiders uses their overwhelming strength and increasingly powerful evolutions to hunt and defeat the Survivors. Survivors are regular civilians caught in a "Temporal Seam," trapping them in a place where space and time are in disarray. The main objective of Survivors is to escape using various gadgets, the most valuable of which are Transpheres that contain the souls of Super warriors and grant special abilities and powers. In this dangerous environment, the hope is to use the Super Time Machine to escape before their enemy becomes unstoppable.