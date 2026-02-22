Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon Is Dead, PM Studios, Team Suneat

Dragon Is Dead Announces Console Release Date

Dragon Is Dead is coming out on all three major consoles, with digital versions in April, while physical copies are coming later

Article Summary Dragon Is Dead launches on all major consoles with digital and physical options on staggered dates.

Face Guernian, the last Dark Dragon, and battle through a world corrupted by his dark influence and rift.

Unlock new Legendary and Mythic gear tiers, plus a custom item quenching system to boost equipment.

Play as a new Hunter hero and tackle 16 new Nightmare difficulty levels with unique enemy patterns.

Indie game developer Team Suneat and publisher PM Studios revealed that they have a console release date set for Dragon Is Dead. The game will arrive on all three major consoles, both digitally and physically, but they're going to drop at different dates. The digital console editions will launch on April 23, but the physical editions will be held off until July 14, 2026. You can see more in the latest trailer above.

Dragon Is Dead

All dragons who have challenged the gods have fallen, except for Guernian. The leader of the Dark Dragons, who has lost all of his kind to the Gods and has embraced evil, is corrupting the world with his rift. Filled with rage and madness, you must become the Dragon Slayer who can stop Guernian. Slay Guernian and free the survivors from their suffering. Defeat the twisted monsters and giant, terrifying foes that Guernian has created. Armed with a variety of skills and equipment, as well as dragon-tongue runes that amplify their effects, adventurers can take down any foe. Don't be afraid of death and take on the challenge to perfect your skills, master your abilities, and equip yourself with powerful equipment.

Final Region & Boss Battle: In the climactic final chapter, the remaining members of the Guernian clan become entangled with the schemes of the Circle of the Dawn, forcing players to confront the ultimate truth behind the dragon's demise.

In the climactic final chapter, the remaining members of the Guernian clan become entangled with the schemes of the Circle of the Dawn, forcing players to confront the ultimate truth behind the dragon's demise. New Enemies: Beware the Circle of the Black Dawn, fanatical human worshippers who seized Guernian's heart after his death. Led by the ambitious Ashat, they seek to expand their power and dominate the world.

Beware the Circle of the Black Dawn, fanatical human worshippers who seized Guernian's heart after his death. Led by the ambitious Ashat, they seek to expand their power and dominate the world. Legendary and Mythic Gear: Discover a wealth of new Legendary gear and a brand new and more powerful Mythic tier of equipment, boasting unprecedented effects to enhance your builds.

Discover a wealth of new Legendary gear and a brand new and more powerful Mythic tier of equipment, boasting unprecedented effects to enhance your builds. Item Quenching: Introducing the ability to quench your equipment! This new system allows players to add new options to their gear and further upgrade the performance of existing ones, adding a new layer of customization.

Introducing the ability to quench your equipment! This new system allows players to add new options to their gear and further upgrade the performance of existing ones, adding a new layer of customization. New Hero "Hunter of the Beast": A feral -new playable character, the Hunter, joins the fray, bringing unique skills and combat style to the battlefield.

A feral -new playable character, the Hunter, joins the fray, bringing unique skills and combat style to the battlefield. Nightmare More x16: For seasoned adventurers seeking the ultimate test, 16 levels of challenging Nightmare difficulty will unlock after completing the base game. These endgame challenges feature entirely new enemy patterns and systems, not just increased enemy numbers.

