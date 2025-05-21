Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon Is Dead, PM Studios, Team Suneat

Dragon Is Dead Confirmed For Early June Steam Release

The new brutal action roguelike game Dragon Is Dead is coming to Steam, as the game revealed its release happening in early June

Article Summary Dragon Is Dead leaves Early Access and releases on Steam in early June after nearly a year of updates.

Face Guernian, the last Dark Dragon, in a brutal roguelike campaign filled with epic boss fights.

New content includes legendary & mythic gear, a playable Hunter hero, and deep gear customization.

Conquer 16 tiers of Nightmare difficulty featuring new enemy patterns for hardcore endgame challenge.

Indie game developer Team Suneat and publisher PM Studios confirmed that Dragon Is Dead will be leaving Early Access shortly. The game has been available for nearly a year, allowing players to experience this brutal hack-and-slash roguelite action platformer. But it looks like they're ready to release it almost one year to the date of the EA version, as it arrives on June 6, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer above as we'll see it in about two weeks.

Dragon Is Dead

All dragons who have challenged the gods have fallen, except for Guernian. The leader of the Dark Dragons, who has lost all of his kind to the Gods and has embraced evil, is corrupting the world with his rift. Filled with rage and madness, you must become the Dragon Slayer who can stop Guernian. Slay Guernian and free the survivors from their suffering. Defeat the twisted monsters and giant, terrifying foes that Guernian has created. Armed with a variety of skills and equipment, as well as dragon-tongue runes that amplify their effects, adventurers can take down any foe. Don't be afraid of death and take on the challenge to perfect your skills, master your abilities, and equip yourself with powerful equipment.

Final Region & Boss Battle: In the climactic final chapter, the remaining members of the Guernian clan become entangled with the schemes of the Circle of the Dawn, forcing players to confront the ultimate truth behind the dragon's demise.

In the climactic final chapter, the remaining members of the Guernian clan become entangled with the schemes of the Circle of the Dawn, forcing players to confront the ultimate truth behind the dragon's demise. New Enemies: Beware the Circle of the Black Dawn, fanatical human worshippers who seized Guernian's heart after his death. Led by the ambitious Ashat, they seek to expand their power and dominate the world.

Beware the Circle of the Black Dawn, fanatical human worshippers who seized Guernian's heart after his death. Led by the ambitious Ashat, they seek to expand their power and dominate the world. Legendary and Mythic Gear: Discover a wealth of new Legendary gear and a brand new and more powerful Mythic tier of equipment, boasting unprecedented effects to enhance your builds.

Discover a wealth of new Legendary gear and a brand new and more powerful Mythic tier of equipment, boasting unprecedented effects to enhance your builds. Item Quenching: Introducing the ability to quench your equipment! This new system allows players to add new options to their gear and further upgrade the performance of existing ones, adding a new layer of customization.

Introducing the ability to quench your equipment! This new system allows players to add new options to their gear and further upgrade the performance of existing ones, adding a new layer of customization. New Hero "Hunter of the Beast": A feral -new playable character, the Hunter, joins the fray, bringing unique skills and combat style to the battlefield.

A feral -new playable character, the Hunter, joins the fray, bringing unique skills and combat style to the battlefield. Nightmare More x16: For seasoned adventurers seeking the ultimate test, 16 levels of challenging Nightmare difficulty will unlock after completing the base game. These endgame challenges feature entirely new enemy patterns and systems, not just increased enemy numbers.

