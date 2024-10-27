Posted in: Dragon Quest, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon Quest III, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Reveals More Screenshots

Check out the latest set of screenshots for Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake released this month before the game's November launch

Article Summary Explore stunning HD-2D visuals in Dragon Quest III's modernized remake.

Engage in refined turn-based battles with new animations and adjustable speed.

Delve into a vast world filled with captivating locations and encounters.

Enjoy a timeless musical score capturing Dragon Quest's magic.

Square Enix recently released a new series of images for Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, revealing what the game is looking like ahead of launch. The images, which we have for you down at the bottom, reveal some of the adjustments and improvements they've made to the original 1992 title, as the game feels like it's been given a new breath of life. Enjoy the images as the game will be out on November 14, 2024.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Years ago, the great hero Ortega bid farewell to his wife and child as he set off on a quest to defeat the villainous Archfiend, Baramos. Ortega failed his quest, and Baramos still threatens the world. Now, on their sixteenth birthday, Ortega's only child is summoned by the king of Aliahan and entrusted with a mission of the highest import: to take on Ortega's quest, vanquish Baramos, and save the world.

A Fully Modernized Remake Of The Original: Stunning HD-2D visuals fuse pixel art with 3D graphics, bringing players into the world of Dragon Quest III, never like before, along with an improved and modernized UI and other quality-of-life improvements.

Stunning HD-2D visuals fuse pixel art with 3D graphics, bringing players into the world of Dragon Quest III, never like before, along with an improved and modernized UI and other quality-of-life improvements. Traditional Dragon Quest Stye Battles: A refined take on the classic turn-based battle system, featuring new animations, additional improvements such as an adjustable battle speed, an auto-battle setting, and more.

A refined take on the classic turn-based battle system, featuring new animations, additional improvements such as an adjustable battle speed, an auto-battle setting, and more. An Immersive World: Deep exploration of a vast world map with an abundance of rich and captivating locations to discover, challenging players to overcome many unexpected encounters during the journey.

Deep exploration of a vast world map with an abundance of rich and captivating locations to discover, challenging players to overcome many unexpected encounters during the journey. Experience A Timeless Musical Score: An immersive, authentic, and diverse musical composition that captures the timeless essence and magic of the Dragon Quest universe.

