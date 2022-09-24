Dragon Quest Treasures Unveils New Gameplay Video

Square Enix revealed a brand new video this week for Dragon Quest Treasures as we got a better look at the gameplay. This isn't just some minute-long video in which they cram a bunch of quick cuts into a single trailer, no! This is a full four minutes plus of them giving you a guided tour of the game, including parts of the plot, as they reveal how exactly you'll be going around and collecting treasures in this unique take on the Dragon Quest franchise. Enjoy the video below as the game is now up for pre-order for the regular and Deluxe editions, with it still set to be released on December 9th, 2022.

Monsters roam the floating islands of Draconia, and they're known to attack hopeful treasure hunters on the lookout for loot. Once defeated in battle by Erik and Mia, however, some monsters may take a shine to the siblings and ask to join the gang. Not only can these monsters help you locate treasure, they'll also prove their worth on the battlefield as well. As your team grows in number, so too will your aptitude for adventure! Here's how you add new recruits to your gang:

A monster draws near! After you defeat it, you might just see a message informing you that the monster has been scouted. Back at base, you can view a list of all the monsters you've managed to scout during your forays into Draconia. They may want to join Erik and Mia's gang, but these monsters won't do so for nothing. Once they've received the items they require, though, they'll happily sign up as official members! Each monster you recruit will be given a rating, indicated by the colour of the frame around its portrait. The frames can be bronze, silver, gold or rainbow-coloured. Monsters with a rainbow frame are the rarest – and also the most difficult to recruit.

Before you bring a monster into the gang, you can view its attributes, resistances, traits, favourite treasures, abilities and more to make sure it's the right fit for you. Some aspects, like resistances and treasure capacity, are the same for all monsters of a species, but each monster is also unique in certain ways. Some monster species can carry more treasure than others, and each one has a different area of expertise. So if there's a particular type of treasure you're after, or a certain area you want to explore, try switching up your party to see what's possible! As word of Erik and Mia's exploits spreads, some monsters will apply to join the gang of their own accord. As you collect more treasure and prove your skills, the monsters will surely start flocking to your base!