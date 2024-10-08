Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Dragonbane

Dragonbane Will Launch First Campaign Book This November

Dragonbane has an official launch date for the game's first campaign book, as Path of Glory will arrive in a few forms in mid-November

Article Summary Dragonbane unveils 'Path Of Glory,' launching on November 12, 2024, in both physical and digital formats.

Adventure through the Dead Forest, uncovering a saga that’s been reimagined from the original trilogy.

Features updated rules, new illustrations by David Brasgalla, and cover art by Johan Egerkrans.

Available in Standard and Collector's Editions, with a stunning map by Francesca Baerald included.

Free League Publishing confirmed a new addition to Dragonbane is on the way, as a new campaign called Path Of Glory will be released soon. The official release date has been set for November 12, 2024, and will have a couple of different options, both physically and digitally, for players to get their hands on. If you pre-order a physical book, you'll also get free access to the PDF version. We have more details about what's inside their first campaign book below.

Dragonbane – Path Of Glory

Coming to the legendary Dead Forest in search of treasure, glory, and a solution to the ancient curse laying waste to the forest, the adventurers soon find themselves embroiled in an epic conflict, reaching back to the very foundations of the world. The quest will take the adventurers through the depths of the forest, under the mountain, and into a strange new land where the fate of the world will be determined. Path of Glory was the first major adventure campaign released for the original Swedish edition of the Dragonbane RPG (Drakar och Demoner) in three installments between 1985 and 1986: The Dead Forest, Gates of Power, and Heart of Darkness. This new edition, reimagined and updated by Free League and the original author Roger Undhagen, collects the trilogy in a single volume.

This full-color, hardback edition has been given completely new illustrations by David Brasgalla and new cover art by Johan Egerkrans. The rules are fully updated to the latest edition of Dragonbane, and the book includes a large, double-sided map in format 432x558mm painted by Francesca Baerald. This modern edition of Path of Glory, reimagined and updated by Free League and original author Roger Undhagen, collects the trilogy in a single full-color hardback edition featuring completely new illustrations by David Brasgalla and new cover art by Johan Egerkrans. It is available in a Standard Edition and a Collector's Edition with a faux leather cover and gold foil printing.

