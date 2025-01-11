Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Dragonkin: The Banished, EKO Software

Dragonkin: The Banished Receives Early Access Release Date

Nacon has confirmed an Early Access release date for Dragonkin: The Banished, as the game will arrive on Steam in early March

Article Summary Dragonkin: The Banished hits Steam Early Access on March 6, 2025.

Choose from unique hero classes: Barbarian, Oracle, and Knight.

Experience solo or co-op quests to defeat dragons and build your city.

Immerse in epic battles against Dragon Lords with evolving abilities.

French developer Eko Software and publisher Nacon have announced that Dragonkin: The Banished will be released in Early Access in March. If you haven't seen this game yet, you can either venture off on a solo adventure or team up in a 2-4-player co-op adventure to rid the lands of foes and dragons while expanding your reach and building your city. You can read more about the game below and check out the latest trailer above, as the game arrives on PC via Steam on March 6, 2025.

Dragonkin: The Banished

Dive into Dragonkin: The Banished, a world corrupted by the blood of dragons, where evil creatures rise from the entrails of the earth. Choose one of the legendary hero classes, each with a single mission: hunt down and destroy the draconic creatures. Each battle brings you closer to your ultimate goal: finding and eliminating the terrifying Dragon Lords. Experience an epic adventure and forge your legend with the blood of your slain enemies! Each hero has their own abilities and combat techniques to challenge the dragons. Your character, equipment, wyrmling, and the Ancestral Grid evolve as you progress.

The Barbarian: Following a dangerous traditional ritual, he became a dragon-blood: half-man, half-monster. His supernatural strength and ice powers combined with legendary rage allow him to defeat the toughest enemies.

Following a dangerous traditional ritual, he became a dragon-blood: half-man, half-monster. His supernatural strength and ice powers combined with legendary rage allow him to defeat the toughest enemies. The Oracle: Metamorphosed by the blood of the blue dragon without losing her humanity, she aspires to a world where dragons and humans live in harmony. She uses her electric draconic powers with precision, and can amplify them using her visions.

Metamorphosed by the blood of the blue dragon without losing her humanity, she aspires to a world where dragons and humans live in harmony. She uses her electric draconic powers with precision, and can amplify them using her visions. The Knight: Trained in combat from a young age, he masters the fire lance with unparalleled skill. His unwavering faith in the Eternal and his unwavering determination make him impervious to any draconic corruption. He presents himself as the light that will banish darkness!

