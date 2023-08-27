Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Mega Rayquaza, pokemon, pokemon go fest, Pokémon GO Fest 2023

How To Mega Evolve Mega Rayquaza At Pokémon GO Fest 2023

Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global introduces Mega Rayquaza into the game. You can now Mega Evolve your own Rayquaza with these steps.

Mega Rayquaza debuts today in Pokémon GO during Pokémon GO Fest 2023. To Mega Evolve your own Rayquaza, it isn't as simple as earning and using Mega Energy. Here is how you Mega Evolve Rayquaza in Pokémon GO.

Here's what Niantic writes about the release of Mega Rayquaza:

"Trainers participating in the global event will be able to find Meteorites, a new item in Pokémon GO, via Special Research. These Meteorites seem to have some connection with Mega Rayquaza… Trainers who have tickets to GO Fest 2023: Global will have additional opportunities to receive Meteorites via Special Research tasks on Sunday. The Meteorites found during Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global seem to have a connection to Rayquaza and a powerful new attack. Trainers who give Rayquaza a Meteorite will find it can learn the Charged Attack Dragon Ascent! Only Rayquaza that know Dragon Ascent will be able to Mega Evolve when given Rayquaza Mega Energy."

In short, here is the breakdown of how to Mega Evolve your own Rayquaza:

Obtain Meteorites through Special Research during today's Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global Day Two event.

Use a Meteorite to teach your Rayquaza of choice, or multiple Rayquaza, the Charged Attack Dragon Ascent.

Earn Mega Energy for Rayquaza by battling Mega Rayquaza in Raids.

Mega Evolve Rayquaza using your Mega Energy.

You will be able to breeze through Mega Rayquaza Raids without having to spend a long time waiting in the lobby. This is due to Niantic's new "Ready" button feature. They write:

Trainers around the world can now start Raid Battles more quickly by using the Ready button! Just tap the button in the raid lobby when you're ready to start. When all Trainers have indicated that they're ready, the lobby timer will count down from 10 seconds. The Ready button will appear when there are at least two Trainers in the lobby. If a raid reaches full capacity—20 Trainers—the timer will be reduced to a 10-second countdown so everyone can get to the Raid Boss more quickly!

Here's what's happening today in Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global raids:

Tier One: Pikachu Wearing a Malachite / Pyrite / Malachite / or Aquamarine Crown (can be Shiny) and Goomy (can be Shiny)

Tier Two: Carbink

Tier Three: Snorlax Wearing a Cowboy Hat (can be Shiny)

Primal Raids: Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon

Mega Raids: Mega Rayquaza debuts globally!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!