Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising Set To Launch Sometime This Fall

GameMill Entertainment revealed new artwork for Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising, as they will be releasing the game sometime this Fall. The game will take you on the further adventures in a world where everyone does karate. Doesn't matter how you are, if you live in this universe, you have either practiced or are currently practicing karate. The game will be coming to PC and all three major consoles, and alongside the normal version, they will also be releasing the Nemesis Edition, both of which are available for pre-order. The Nemesis Edition adds in the slight change where you can play as any of five enemy boss characters in the All Valley Tournament Mode. Enjoy the latest trailer below as we wait for them to confirm a proper release date.

Go to the mat with Hammer, Bo, Gabriel, Skeleton Lord, and even Terry Silver! It also adds a bonus jukebox feature so you can listen to your favorite tracks from the game's original score by Cobra Kai composers Zach Robinson and Leo Birenberg. Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising continues the intense rivalry at the heart of the Cobra Kai saga. Choose your dojo – Eagle Fang, Cobra Kai or Miyagi-Do – and build up a team of hard-hitting fighters from the series to battle anyone who stands in your way to victory. Master powerful fighting styles across a variety of game modes to secure your legacy as the All Valley Karate Grand Champion! 28 Playable Characters: Play as your favorite characters from the show's expansive roster and use their special skills and abilities on your path to victory!

