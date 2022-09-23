Dragon Ball Super CG Opening: Blue Future Starter Deck

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has launched a new series block called the Zenkai Series. This is the third "era" of Bandai's card game based on Akira Toriyama's expanded universe. First, Dragon Ball Super Card Game released a series of sets under an untitled block, followed by two years of sets under the Unison Warrior Series block. Zenkai Series begins with a new set, Dawn of the Z-Legends, and a wave of products. The most prominent products that have launched the Zenkai Series are the new Starter Decks which include one Leader and a Z-Card. These decks include Red Rage, Blue Future, Green Fusion, and Yellow Transformation. In honor of the launch of Zenkai Series, I have all four Starter Decks to open for Bleeding Cool readers this week. For today's review, we have Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai-Starter Deck – Blue Future.

The cards included in this deck are:

Leader: Trunks // SS2 Trunks, Envoy of Justice Returns

SSB Vegito, Godly Spirit

SSB Vegeta, Committed to Victory

SSB Son Goku, Hope for the Future

SS2 Trunks, Hopeful Strike

This deck is based on the Future Trunks Saga, which saw the return of Future Trunks as his timeline went into the crisis with Goku Black. We get strong illustrations here, with the SS2 Trunks Leader and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta being the standouts. I really like the silver foil, which has a slightly sparkly pattern, which you can see on the Trunks Leader above.

As with my review for the Red deck, I also wish this came with two copies of the Leader for collector display purposes.

Finally, this product comes with a Zenkai Start Pack. This time, I pulled Oolong, Greed is Good. I like that of the four cards possible to pull in these packs, we got enough variety that one of them features Oolong.

The rest of the cards in this product are non-foil common cards from other sets.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.