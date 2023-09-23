Posted in: Capcom, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Games, Tokyo Game Show, Video Games | Tagged: 2023 Tokyo Game Show

Dragon's Dogma 2 Releases New Info During 2023 Tokyo Game Show

Capcom shows off more content for Dragon’s Dogma 2 during the 2023 Tokyo Game Show, including some new gameplay footage..

During the 2023 Tokyo Game Show, Capcom revealed more info about Dragon's Dogma 2, including showing off footage from the game. We found out more about the different classes you can play as in the game this week, as you have four specific archetypes to start off with (as we're sure more will be added later on), as well as some of the different nations you'll explore in this long-awaited sequel. You can check out more below, including nine minutes worth of footage from the game, as we're still waiting on a confirmed release date.

Dragon's Dogma 2

"Dragon's Dogma 2 is a narrative-driven action RPG that places players in an immersive fantasy world as the Arisen. You will lead a party of up to three AI companions known as Pawns, including your custom main Pawn, and up to two additional Pawns that can be recruited from other players or offline. Before embarking on each quest of your journey, it is essential to organize your party and ensure that each member is able to leverage each other's strengths and mitigate their weaknesses by tactically selecting their vocations. When players start their journey in Dragon's Dogma 2, they will be able to choose their desired playstyle among the four initially available vocations: Fighter, Archer, Thief, and Mage. Players can change the vocation of their Arisen and main Pawn at any time by visiting Vocation Guilds throughout the world and unlocking new vocations as they progress through the game.

Choose Your Vocation

The Fighter wields a sword and shield to slice through enemy ranks and deliver powerful blows while also using shields to protect themselves and their allies. Archer: Archers utilize the bow and arrow to strike enemies from afar and excel at targeting airborne foes or creating opportunities for follow-up attacks after striking enemy weak points.

Archers utilize the bow and arrow to strike enemies from afar and excel at targeting airborne foes or creating opportunities for follow-up attacks after striking enemy weak points. Thief: Attacks with deadly speed, dealing rapid and consecutive strikes with daggers in both hands while exhibiting outstanding mobility. They quickly step away after striking, exploit openings to cling onto enemies, and inflict heavy damage. Thieves may steal from enemies and NPCs alike.

Itsuno also revealed the Magick Archer and Mystic Spearhand, two vocations that will only be available to the player-controlled Arisen.

Magick Archer: Using magickal arrows, the Magick Archer has a versatile move-set capable of attacking, healing allies, or even learning a custom skill that unleashes a devastating attack over a wide area in exchange for reducing their own maximum HP.

Exploring The Nations

The tale of Dragon's Dogma 2 is split between two nations: Vermund, the kingdom of humanity, and the beastren nation of Battahl. Vermund is a land of rolling green hills, with a fortified capital city populated by nobles, and sprawling commoner settlements surrounding the castle grounds. Meanwhile, the steep canyons of Battahl are littered with ancient ruins that later became the foundation for its current cities. When venturing outside the safety of each nation's towns, players will encounter travelers, merchants, soldiers, and other folk as they go about their daily lives. Each character has their own motives and objectives, and may even approach the Arisen with a quest. If a Pawn in your party has knowledge of a quest, they will offer to guide the Arisen to their destination. If the sky begins to darken while en route, the Arisen should seek a campsite to sleep rather than brave the smothering darkness and increased dangers of night. Oxcarts also offer quick passage between each major town, but beware: these transports can be attacked before their arrival.

