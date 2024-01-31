Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Drampa, pokemon, Timeless Travels

Drampa Arrives In Pokémon GO Lunar New Year 2024 Event

A new Dragon-themed event brings Drampa to Tier Three Raids with its Shiny already released in Pokémon GO along with other content.

Event runs from Feb 5 to 11, with increased Lucky Pokémon chances.

Enjoy new Tier One and Three Raids, featuring first-time Goomy Raids.

Complete event-exclusive Timed Research for special rewards.

The annual Lunar New Year Event comes to Pokémon GO next week with a new draconic release. Let's take a look at what's coming.

Here's what's happening for the Lunar New Year 2024 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Monday, February 5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Monday, February 5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon Debut and Shiny Release: Drampa arrives in Pokémon GO for the first time, and it can be Shiny upon its release. You can find Drampa in Tier Three Raids and through Field Research tasks encounters.

Drampa arrives in Pokémon GO for the first time, and it can be Shiny upon its release. You can find Drampa in Tier Three Raids and through Field Research tasks encounters. Event bonus: Increased chance for Lucky Pokémon in trades. Additional Candy for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws. Increased chance to become Lucky Friends. Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws.

Wild Spawns: Pretty solid ones! Magikarp (can be Shiny), Dratini (can be Shiny), Shuckle (can be Shiny), Fennekin (can be Shiny), Skrelp (can be Shiny), and Noibat (can be Shiny). Jangmo-o will be a rare encounter.

Pretty solid ones! Magikarp (can be Shiny), Dratini (can be Shiny), Shuckle (can be Shiny), Fennekin (can be Shiny), Skrelp (can be Shiny), and Noibat (can be Shiny). Jangmo-o will be a rare encounter. Raids: Tier One: Dratini (can be Shiny), Deino (can be Shiny), Goomy (can be Shiny). This is the first time Goomy has been featured in Raids. Great news here! Tier Three: Druddigon (can be Shiny), Turtonator (can be Shiny), Drampa (can be Shiny).

Field Research: The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Dratini (can be Shiny), Trapinch (can be Shiny), Swablu (can be Shiny), Gible (can be Shiny), Darumaka (can be Shiny), Druddigon (can be Shiny), Deino (can be Shiny), Skrelp (can be Shiny), Tyrunt (can be Shiny), Goomy (can be Shiny), Turtonator (can be Shiny), Drampa (can be Shiny). Again, wow! Pretty solid here.

The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Dratini (can be Shiny), Trapinch (can be Shiny), Swablu (can be Shiny), Gible (can be Shiny), Darumaka (can be Shiny), Druddigon (can be Shiny), Deino (can be Shiny), Skrelp (can be Shiny), Tyrunt (can be Shiny), Goomy (can be Shiny), Turtonator (can be Shiny), Drampa (can be Shiny). Again, wow! Pretty solid here. Paid Timed Research: Niantic writes: "For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. Timed Research rewards include the following. Stardust, XP, and two Lucky Eggs Encounters with event-themed Pokémon Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

Niantic writes: Global Challenge: Niantic teases a special set of wild encounters, Raids, and featured attacks once Trainers around the world pull off 1,000,000,000 Nice Throws.

