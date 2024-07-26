Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dread Delusion, Lovely Hellplace

Dread Delusion Releases New Free Expansion For All Players

Dread Delusion has one more piece of content for players as the developers have released a final free update for everyone.

Article Summary Lovely Hellplace and DreadXP release a free final expansion for Dread Delusion with new content.

Explore the new Cephalok island filled with unique enemies, treasures, and mysteries.

Challenge yourself with the new Hard Mode featuring tougher enemies and resource scarcity.

Discover new airship components, weapons, and items to enhance your gameplay experience.

Indie game developer Lovely Hellplace and publisher DreadXP have released a brand new expansion as they wrap up development for Dread Delusion. The team has put together one final update for the title, giving everyone free content to have fun with. This particular update adds a plethora of new content for those who have conquered the skies a few times over, as well as for those still playing the game and who have yet to see the ending. You'll be able to access a brand-new island, an all-new difficulty with Hard Mode, and a few other surprises you'll have to find on your own. We have the details about it below, as it's live right now.

Dread Delusion – Final Content Update

Explore the innards of an ancient squid as you traverse through the Cephalok, a magical creature filled with rare materials, where legends tell of some Wikkans who built a castle inside of its shell. Using your sky-faring airship, travel to this new expanse and discover the secrets held within. Encounter new enemies, including the Dredgers, who have claimed the Cephalok as their home, and acquire new powerful, late-game items. Discover the mystery surrounding this strange new creature and why it's shown up in the Oneiric Isles! Expect new materials and equipment too, new airship components to further customize your flying vessel, new ore and weapons, and more.

Veterans of the floating islands are now able to face a new challenge with Dread Delusion's Hard Mode. In this mode, seasoned players will have to retool their playstyle for the increased challenge. Enemies can take more punishment and deal more in turn, and players will encounter new enemy groups and formations. Attacks will ask more of your resources, with strikes and incantations costing more mana and stamina. Items and ingredients will be harder to come by, forcing players to plan and be more efficient out there in the isles.

