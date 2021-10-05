Dread Hunger Reveals Release Date Set For November

Digital Confectioners released new information today for Dread Hunger, confirming that the game will be released on Steam this November. The game has been a part of Early Access on the platform since April, giving players a chance to experience the creepy survival game in the frozen artic. Now you'll be able to get your hands on the full game on November 10th, 2021.

Dread Hunger immerses players in a rich world of 19th century Arctic exploration where eight player-controlled 'Explorers' depend on each other for survival—but two of them are 'Thralls' determined to sabotage the mission! Players use voice chat to role play and give life to their chosen character aboard the ship while completing objectives in an action-adventure game world. The six Explorers must work together to gather resources to power the ship towards its destination while contending with the harsh climate.

Meanwhile, Thralls plot to poison food, massacre crewmembers, detonate explosives in the ship, plunder resources, and invoke dark magic to undermine the mission—all while pretending to be loyal Explorers. Starvation, wolves, cannibal attacks, and other gruesome fates abound, any misplaced trust can quickly lead to a knife in the back. When food is sparse, fellow crewmates appear more and more appetizing.