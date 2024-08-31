Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: DreamHack, DreamHack Atlanta

DreamHack Atlanta Revels Full Slate Of Esports Tournaments

DreamHack Atlanta has revealed all of their esports programming for this October, with $1.1m worth of prize pools on the line

Article Summary DreamHack Atlanta features $1.1m in prize pools across various esports tournaments this October 4-6.

Highlights include the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship with $1M USD on the line.

ESL Challenger brings Counter-Strike 2 action and a $100K prize pool to Atlanta.

Expect Warhammer 40K, fighting games, cosplay contests, and freeplay competitions with ample prizes.

Organizers behind DreamHack Atlanta have revealed the full slate of esports tournaments they will be holding this October, as several games will bring about $1.1m total in prize pools to the event. Some of the major highlights will be the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship, the ESL Pro Tour for Counter-Strike 2, and Warhammer 40K taking over the tabletop arena. We have the finer details of everything happening below, as the event will take place from October 4-6 in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship

The Snapdragon Pro Series-operated Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship makes its return to the Big Peach, where 16 top global squads will compete live from DreamHack Atlanta for an international title. With up to $1 million USD in prizing on the line and representatives from all seven participating Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship regions, the competition will be one North America's largest mobile esports competitions of the year.

ESL Challenger Invites Pro League Hopefuls for $100K Tournament

ESL Challenger, part of the ESL Pro Tour for Counter-Strike 2, returns to Atlanta with one of North America's most exciting tournaments. Seven top-ranked squads from around the world and one Local Hero invite will battle it out live for their share of the $100,000 prize pool and a spot at ESL Pro League Season 21 – the pinnacle of Counter-Strike 2 competition. All DreamHack Atlanta ticket holders have access to watch the competition, which kicks off on Friday, October 4.

Warhammer 40K Takes Over DreamHack Tabletop

DreamHack Atlanta is expanding its tabletop offerings with an all-new 100-player Warhammer 40k and 8-Player Team Tournament organized by the National Tabletop League and Away Games. Held all three days with finals on Sunday, October 6, both events bring top-caliber players together for DreamHack's biggest celebration of Warhammer competition to date. Both events are free to register for with a three-day festival ticket. For more information on tickets, army selection, rules, and more, visit DreamHack's website.

DreamHack Fighters Brings Slate of Tournaments

DreamHack's flagship fighting game hub, DreamHack Fighters, brings an assortment of exciting open competitions to Atlanta, including six of the most popular fighting game titles listed below, and offers $23,000 in prizes for competitors of all skill levels. More information, including daily schedules, will be revealed soon at DreamHack FGC. Registration is open now at Start.gg. Participating titles include:

Street Fighter 6

TEKKEN 8

Mortal Kombat 1

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

DreamHack Atlanta Cosplay will Offer Over $3K in Competition Prizing

DreamHack's iconic cosplay competition returns to DreamHack Atlanta, with opportunities for crafty contestants of all skill levels to embody their favorite characters. Open to Youth, Novice, Artisan, and Expert cosplayers, the October 5 competition invites guests to show off their craftsmanship to an expert panel of judges, then catwalk across the stage in character. Registration for Novice, Artisan, and Expert contestants is available online. Youth sign-ups are available via walk-up submissions during the festival.

Freeplay Competitions

Drop in for friendly competition at DreamHack Atlanta's Freeplay area. Open to all ticket holders, Freeplay will offer a range of console and PC tournaments with over $13,000 in total prize money across an array of popular games. Participating titles include:

Overcooked 2

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Halo

EA SPORTS NCAA 25

NBA JAM

Fall Guys

Rocket League

