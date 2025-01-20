Posted in: eSports, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: DreamHack

DreamHack Shanghai 2025 Announced For China Players

China is getting it's own DreamHack this year, as organizers revealed that DreamHack Shanghai 2025 will take place at some point

Article Summary DreamHack Shanghai 2025 debuts as a major gaming festival in China, paired with the Asian Champions League.

Festival features top esports competitions, influencers, and DreamHack staples like Artist Alley and expo floors.

Event enhances ESL FACEIT Group's global presence, tapping into China's massive gaming industry and audience.

Leaders say festival celebrates gaming in China, creating new experiences and memories for the community.

ESL FACEIT Group revealed this past week they're launching an event in China, as DreamHack Shanghai 2025 has been confirmed. The team didn't reveal dates for it, only that it would be an extension of EFG's "global festival footprint," the debut festival will coincide with Hero Esports' Asian Champions League in the city the same weekend. (Which also doesn't have a set date, but is due to hold its championships sometime in July 2025.) We have more details below as we now wait to see what they have planned.

DreamHack Shanghai 2025

The Asian Champions League, a multi-title esports competition featuring teams from across the region, will take place the same weekend at Shanghai Oriental Sports Center. Together, the three-day extravaganza will celebrate the best of gaming and esports, complete with top-tier competitions, hundreds of guest influencers, and DreamHack staples like the sprawling exhibition floor, Artist Alley, Community Playground, and much more. The move expands EFG's stake in the country, which boasts the second-largest gaming industry in the world by revenue and an estimated gaming audience of 730 million fans by 2027. It also builds upon the footprint of other EFG events in the country, such as IEM Chengdu, which returns to China in November.

"DreamHack Shanghai is an opportunity for us to build something totally new in the market," said Shahin Zarrabi, Vice President of Festivals, ESL FACEIT Group. "As we have done with DreamHack in North America, Europe and now in China, we want to create a place where gamers can play, compete, and connect in an entirely new environment than what they're used to. Alongside the Asian Champions League, we're excited to take over Shanghai in a celebration of the region's gaming community."

"Pairing the first-ever Asian Champions League with the debut of DreamHack Shanghai sets a new standard for esports and gaming experiences in Asia," said Jonny (Xinyi) Wang, ACL Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Hero Esports. "With China as a global hub for gaming home to hundreds of millions of passionate players, taking over Shanghai with both events creates an unmissable moment for the community. This is a celebration where fans of every genre can unite to celebrate their love for gaming—on the stage, on the show floor, and create lifelong memories together."

