DreamWorks Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure Is Coming This Year

Outright Games, Universal Games, and Digital Platforms revealed DreamWorks Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure is on the way. Yes, that is correct, you are getting a video game based on the popular Dreamworks franchise. Specifically, this one will be based around the feature film, Spirit Untamed, as you will be able to explore this new open-world action-adventure game. Fans of the film will basically get a chance to go on a wild adventure with Lucky and her wild mustang, Spirit, as they explore the wonders of the frontier. This is one of those games that build on the spirit of adventure as well as friendship, as Lucky will be partnering up with her friends Abigail and Pru, as they head off on a quest to discover the hidden treasure in Miradero. Right now there's no formal release date, just a window of Summer 2021. You can read a couple of quotes from the announcement below and check out the first trailer.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Universal Games and Digital Platforms once again, especially on such a unique, diverse and beloved franchise," said Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games. "As a company, we strive to create innovative, exciting games and with DreamWorks Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure, we are proud to bring fans a game that is ideal for young girls and will surely provide fun for the entire family." "With this new game, we will explore the themes of true friendship and daring adventures in authentic, fresh and creative ways," said Jim Molinets, SVP of Production, Universal Games and Digital Platforms. "The world of Miradero will be brought to life in this interactive coming-of-age story that will delight fans and introduce the vibrant world to new audiences."