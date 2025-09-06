Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Drill Rift, Steam Veil Games

Drill Rift Announced For Late 2025 Steam Release

The brand-new turn-based colony simulator Drill Rift has been confirmed for release on Steam, coming out sometime in late 2025

Article Summary Drill Rift is a new turn-based colony simulator set deep underground with dwarven mining operations.

Manage resources, upgrade machinery, and keep your outpost safe from collapse and lurking dangers below.

The game features dice-based events where you strategically send dwarves, balancing sanity and survival.

Demo launches September 20 on Steam, with a full PC release targeted for late 2025 by Steam Veil Games.

Indie game developer and publisher Steam Veil Games has revealed that their latest game, Drill Rift, is coming out on PC later this year. The game is a turn-based colony sim where you run a dwarven mining operation deep below the surface, as you'll have to manage the tasks they do without having the place come down all around you. The game will be getting a free demo on September 20 on Steam as a precursor to the game's eventual release, whicht they are planning to have out before year's end.

Drill Rift

The dwarves broke into a cave deeper than any before it. Inside it our scouts found an open rift, a portal to somewhere else. The King of the Mountain gave one order: send a crew, build an outpost, and extract everything you can. You arrive with four workers and just enough supplies to last the first few days. The rest is up to you. Drill Rift is a single-player game where you will manage a dwarven mining operation deep under the mountain. You will need to upgrade machinery, research new technologies, keep your dwarves motivated and make sure that you do not awaken what lies below.

Build Your Outpost: To keep your outpost running, you'll need to build and upgrade key machinery. Choose your upgrades carefully; resources are limited, and every level could mean the difference between progress and collapse.

To keep your outpost running, you'll need to build and upgrade key machinery. Choose your upgrades carefully; resources are limited, and every level could mean the difference between progress and collapse. Face The Madness: The deeper you drill the more your madness will rise, beware of the depths. There are creatures that will use your madness to locate your outpost and if that happens no amount of Mythrill will appease them.

The deeper you drill the more your madness will rise, beware of the depths. There are creatures that will use your madness to locate your outpost and if that happens no amount of Mythrill will appease them. Send Dwarves To Events: When you send dwarves to events, their stats will act as a modifier on the dice. Make strategic decisions on who you send, as if their health drops too low or they go mad the outpost will be doomed.

