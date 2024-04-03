Posted in: Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: DriveThruRPG, TTRPG

DriveThruRPG Launches Over 90 Heist-Themed TTRPGs

After running their annual Game Jam, DriveThruRPG has launched over 90 different heist-themed TTRPG titles from the event.

Article Summary DriveThruRPG reveals 90+ new heist-themed TTRPGs from successful Pocket Quest jam.

Exciting partnership with Storytelling Collective elevates the event's creative power.

Meredith Gerber highlights the community's supportive and constructive atmosphere.

Kayla Cline praises the positive collaboration and creative drive during PocketQuest.

DriveThruRPG has launched a number of new titles onto their system, as we now have access to all of the TTRPGs created during the latest Pocket Quest event. If you're not familiar with this system, Pocket Quest is basically their game jam event where they challenge people to create a smile title with a theme in a limited amount of time. That jam has ended, and now players can see the fruits of that labor as there are over 90 new games loaded into the system. We have a few quotes from the organizers below as you can go check out all of these titles now.

"Absolutely thrilled we finally partnered with Storytelling Collective," said Meredith Gerber, Partner Relations Manager. "Their ability to help us support new and veteran creators was so magical. The excitement of PocketQuest from our community keeps growing and I am glad Storytelling Collective is along for the ride with us. The community is really why we love doing this every year. They're wildly supportive of one another, they give advice and feedback in such a constructive way, and cultivate a welcoming space for new partners. Making your first game can be absolutely daunting, but having the opportunity to work and grow together is something so very special."

"PocketQuest was an incredible experience for Storytelling Collective this year and we were over the moon to be a part of it," said Kayla Cline, Creative Producer and Comics Director at Storytelling Collective. "Our team was constantly thrilled and impressed by the community's exuberance for creation and willingness to learn and absorb anything we threw their way throughout the month. Everyone involved should be proud of all of the hard work and positive collaboration they did with this PQ, and we cannot WAIT to see the final results!"

