Dumpster Fire Party Revealed During PAX East 2022

Forever Stoked Creative and 100% Soft revealed their new tabletop game Dumpster Fire Party at PAX East 2022 and launched a Kickstarter. The game uses the toys and emojis from the Dumpster Fire line of products and has collaborated to make them into a fun little party game. This particular game incorporates storytelling mechanics that get you and fellow players to tell the comically terrible stories from your own lives, all while building the fire and everything in it on the plastic game pieces. The game is 3-6 players with additional expansions planned for the future that will make the game more unpredictable as you go. The game will eventually launch with two exclusive colorways of the vinyl toy, Kickstarter Colors and a Metallic Green, and three colorways of the game which will be Standard, Smog Black, and Magical Trash.

"Seeing the overwhelmingly positive response to the Dumpster Fire vinyl toy, it really struck me that this had hit a cultural nerve. I wanted to find a way to make this cute little Dumpster Fire into a communal experience because everyone seemed to relate to it. I've always wanted to make a game but I needed some talented maniacs to help me, so I reached out to Forever Stoked Creative, (TEAM3, The X-Files: Conspiracy Theory) and Blaise Sewell (POOP: The Game, Blocko Taco), and together we made it happen! We can all personally relate to the adorable dumpster fire, so we wanted to make a game that celebrates and commiserates our shared suffering. In the game we're all telling actual real life stories of our own, and recognizing that we're all sort of disasters sometimes is not only a hilarious experience, but also pretty life affirming that everyone deals with the same general tragicomedy of being human," says Matt Fantastic of Forever Stoked Creative.