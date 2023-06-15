Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Action Square, Dungeon Stalkers, Studio HG

Dungeon Stalkers Confirms December 2023 Release

South Korean studio Action Square confirmed this morning that they will be releasing Dungeon Stalkers this December.

South Korea-based studio Action Square, along with indie developer Studio HG, confirmed today that they will release Dungeon Stalkers this December. In case you haven't seen this game yet, this is a new multiplayer third-person action-adventure title where you will explore and attempt to escape the deadly environments you find yourself in. All while collecting unique items and resources along the way to both sell of later and keep you alivge in the meantime. Along with the news today, the team released a brand new teaser video where they have taken the time to show off one of the new mysterious dungeons, born from a powerful curse, highlighting how players will be able to control the area in search of wealth, glory, and truth. You get a quick taste of battle that shows off some of the creatures you'll encounter, such as the giant knight Hilda and the enigmatic hunter Urud. Enjoy the video below as we now wait for a proper release date.

"Dungeon Stalkers showcases the unique features and characteristics of each character through a third-person view utilizing Unreal Engine 5. Players can strategically leverage various dungeon elements for an upper hand in PvP conflicts. For example, by extinguishing a light source, players can leap from shadows to ambush opponents and secure a quick victory. Players will also encounter curses in the dungeon that suddenly and dramatically change environments, as well as destructible armor that players will need to analyze on the fly when deciding between fight and flight.

"Dungeon Stalkers is our chance to brave a truly ambitious undertaking alongside Action Square," said Producer Dae-hoon Han. "We believe our intricate and dynamic dungeon paired with strategic and blood-pumping combat will meet the high expectations of the dungeon crawler genre. We are excited to bring a highly polished project with room to grow for eager players later this year."

