Dungeons 4 Is Headed To Nintendo Switch This October

Dungeons 4 – Nintendo Switch Edition is coming to the portabnle console in October, bringing everything released for it until now

Kalypso Media and developer Realmforge Studios have confirmed the release date for Dungeons 4 – Nintendo Switch Edition, as it arrives in a couple of weeks. Thi sis basically going to be the most complete version of the game you can get with a single release, as you'll have everything you could ever want out of the dungeon management simulator in one package. We have the finer details below of everything you'll be able to experience as the game arrives on October 17, 2024.

Dungeons 4 – Nintendo Switch Edition

Dungeons 4 – Nintendo Switch Edition unleashes darkness upon the Overworld as the Dark Elf Thalya seeks to conquer the forces of good once and for all with the help of The Absolute Evil and his compact minions. While Thalya rallies her Snots to her Evil cause, the do-gooders of the world led by Thalya's abhorrently holy half-brother Tristan, welcome the stalwart Dwarves to their cause to prevent the destruction of the flourishing Overworld. This edition will contain extra content, not available with any other edition, such as Thalya's Princess outfit and a fashionable new look for the Little Snots and the throne room. Content from the Digital Deluxe Edition of Dungeons 4 can also be found in the Nintendo Switch edition, including: the iconic 'Storming of Dollaran' map from Dungeons 3, the official soundtrack, the digital artbook, and a special skin for the Absolute-Evil's-Slapping-Hand. Follow the Evil Way: Dungeons 4 – Nintendo Switch Edition features 20 fully-voiced (toss a coin to your Narrator) deliciously evil missions, and several skirmish maps for those seeking a challenge.

