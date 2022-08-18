Dungeons & Dragons Goes More In-Depth On Dragonlance Campaign

During the Wizards Presents livestream today, the Dungeons & Dragons crew revealed more about the Dragonlance campaign. Those who have been longtime fans of the franchise story of war within the realm of D&D will get their chance to be thrown into the thick of it as this will be a full campaign book. You and your party will have a chance to play in the middle of an iconic battle between two sides from the series, which will be set during the War of the Lance.

As usual, the game will be releasing two editions for you to snag, the first being the standard edition you see above, and then the special edition you see below to the left with a change in tone for the artwork. Along with this release, they will be publishing a board game called Warriors of Krynn, which you can use alongside the book to tell a more in-depth version of the story with models, settings, and more at your disposal. What's more, they will be releasing a deluxe edition of the game, as you can see the artwork over to the right. That book will be a part of a massive edition of the game which will contain the campaign, a special DM screen, the Warriors of Krynn board game, and more.

This is basically WotC's way of giving Dragonlance fans a game of great magnitude that will bring them further into the actual gameplay of Dungeons & Dragons. Along with some beautifully illustrated works throughout the book that help bring this world to life as the novels did. Everything for this campaign will be coming out in early December, as we have a few more notes about it below from the team.

Dragonlance means WAR! Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen is a Dungeons & Dragons adventure set in the world of Krynn with the backdrop of the War of the Lance. Dragonlance: Warriors of Krynn is a board game that allows the players to jump into a mass battle and make decisions on memorable events during the war. Fans can play both in conjunction to tell a single engrossing campaign, switching between the D&D adventure and the board game designed by Rob Daviau and Stephen Baker. Shadow of the Dragon Queen will be available everywhere with a standard cover and an alternate cover only available through game stores on December 6th, 2022. Also available on December 6th is Shadow of the Dragon Queen Deluxe Edition, containing the adventure, the board game, and an exclusive Dungeon Master screen.