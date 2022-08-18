Dungeons & Dragons Reveals One D&D With 2023 Schedule

During the Wizards Presents livestream today, the Dungeons & Dragons team revealed their 2023 release schedule, along with One D&D. First off, One D&D is going to be the next phase of the tabletop RPG as a whole. A few times in the past, we have joked here and there about when the company might move toward making 6th Edition. It looks like the company is done with trying to make a new edition for the foreseeable future as they like the version they have today in 5th Edition. One D&D will move forward with making sure this edition stands the test of time. The system moving forward will bring together updated rules, making it backward compatible content with 5th Edition, and utilize D&D Beyond as the platform for new experiences moving forward.

That doesn't mean they're ditching the physical releases, but those who wish to play online will have greater access than before as they are currently in early-in-development of a digital Dungeons & Dragons gameplay experience that utilizes Unreal Engine 4. This will give players and Dungeon Masters a full immersion experience with 3D creation tools for both the characters and NPCs seen on a table, but also an immense world to check out that they can either use from pre-made assets or build themselves. This video goes a little more in-depth, as they are also inviting players to sign up at DnDBeyond.com to join the public playtests for One D&D.

Meanwhile, we now know what 2023 will look like with the next set of releases as they will have a couple of sourcebooks (most notable of the bunch being The Book Of Many Things) and new campaigns to delve into, which includes the highly-requested Planescape setting. Here's a look at what they have coming up in 2023.

Winter 2023 – Keys from the Golden Vault Ocean's Eleven meets D&D in this book of short adventures revolving around heists.

Spring 2023 – Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants A companion to last year's Fizban's Treasury of Dragons focused on giants.

Summer 2023 – The Book of Many Things A collection of creatures, locations, and other goodies that are connected to the mysterious Deck of Many Things.

Summer 2023 – Phandelver Campaign Expands the classic Lost Mine of Phandelver into a full campaign tinged with cosmic horror.

Fall 2023 – Planescape The legendary setting returns! Like Spelljammer: Adventures in Space, Planescape is a three-book slipcase: setting guide, bestiary, and adventure campaign

