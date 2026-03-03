Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, Ravenloft, WotC

Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Their 2026 Content Roadmap

Dungeons & Dragons has revealed their content roadmap for 2026, as we're getting two new sourcebooks, reference cards, and more

Article Summary Wizards of the Coast unveils the Dungeons & Dragons 2026 content roadmap with major releases and accessories.

Ravenloft: The Horrors Within brings new subclasses, backgrounds, Darklords, and horror campaign options.

Arcana Unleashed offers high-magic character options and a new magic item system debuting in September 2026.

Red Wizards take center stage in Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall, exploring Thay and an epic Wizard War adventure.

Wizards of the Coast revealed a ton of new information this morning for Dungeons & Dragons, as we now have a roadmap for all of their content in 2026. The big reveal at the top is a new Ravenloft sourcebook called Ravenloft: The Horrors Within, taking us back to Strahd von Zarovich's homeland, which will go up for pre-order on April 9 with a launch on June 16. The team also confirmed we're getting a new sourcebook called Arcana Unleashed, alongside a new adventure book called Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall that will center around the Red Wizards. We have more details on all of these items below.

Dungeons & Dragons – Ravenloft: The Horrors Within Ravenloft: The Horrors Within will deliver more player options like new horror-themed subclasses, species, backgrounds, and Dark Gift feats. It will also deliver content around Darklords and Domains of Dread, as well as dozens of Fearsome Mists Denizens, including potential allies like the iconic Rudolph van Richten. The Horrors Within is a complete package for DMs to build a horror-themed campaign, with content that spans multiple subgenres like gothic, dark fantasy, cosmic, the occult, and more. Other items being released in June-August 2026 include:

Tarokka Deck: Includes 60 Tarot-style cards designed to enhance storytelling, character creation, or gameplay with Ravenloft: The Horrors Within .

Includes 60 Tarot-style cards designed to enhance storytelling, character creation, or gameplay with The Horrors Within: Dungeon Master's Screen: Four-panel DM screen with Ravenloft artwo rk

Four-panel DM screen with The Horrors Within: Map Pack: Five double-sided poster maps + two token sheets

Dungeons & Dragons Reference Card Decks (August 2026) Adorned with beautiful illustrations and content reflecting the 2024 5e Core Rulebook, these cards allow players and DMs a tactile accessory to enhance and facilitate gameplay.

Arcana Unleashed (September 2026 Arcana Unleashed will be the ultimate guide for D&D magic enthusiasts offering more high-magic character creation options and a new magic item system that will allow items to grow in power alongside character levelling.

Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall is D&D's ultimate Red Wizards adventure, outlining an all-new Wizard War as well as a deep dive into the powerful magical society of Thay.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!