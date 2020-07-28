Dungeons & Dragons To Release Curse Of Strahd Revamped

Wizards of the Coast revealed today that they will be releasing a special Dungeons & Dragons adventure in time for Halloween. The team will be releasing Curse of Strahd Revamped on October 20th, 2020, which will come with several bonus components and be featured in this lovely looking coffin case. This set is essentially a deluxe version that comes with updated adventure content, an 8-page Tarokka Deck booklet and foil-stamped Tarokka deck (in its own box), a softcover 224-page adventure book for characters at level 1–10, and a 20-page Creatures of Horror booklet describing new monsters they've added. The adventure has been slightly revised to be more inclusive, however, the specifics were not mentioned. Christopher Perkins did an interview with IGN for the reveal, and simply said the changes were more surgical than sweeping, taking out parts that fans didn't like. We have more details below from WotC on this release.

Other components of Curse of Strahd Revamped include a sturdy Dungeon Master's screen designed for use with the adventure, a double-sided poster map showing the domain of Barovia on one side and Castle Ravenloft on the other, and a dozen illustrated postcards depicting four spooky locations in Barovia: Castle Ravenloft, Old Bonegrinder, the Abbey of Saint Markovia, and Death House. Dungeon Masters can use these postcards as invitations, beckoning their players to explore Barovia and put Strahd back in the ground where he belongs.

Despite the changes and the additional features in Curse of Strahd Revamped, the story presented is the same one that enchanted fans when the adventure was first published in 2016. Under raging storm clouds, the vampire Count Strahd von Zarovich stands silhouetted against the ancient walls of Castle Ravenloft. Rumbling thunder pounds the castle spires. The wind's howling increases as he turns his gaze down toward the village of Barovia. Far below, yet not beyond his keen eyesight, a party of adventurers has just entered his domain. Strahd's face forms the barest hint of a smile as his dark plan unfolds. He knew they were coming, and he knows why they came—all according to his plan. A lightning flash rips through the darkness, but Strahd is gone. Only the howling of the wind fills the midnight air. The master of Castle Ravenloft is having guests for dinner. And you are invited.

"Spending a night in Castle Ravenloft has become a Halloween tradition," says Christopher Perkins, the principal narrative designer for Dungeons & Dragons. "Curse of Strahd Revamped is the adventure delivered in its finest form, with everything the Dungeon Master needs to terrify players in one coffin-shaped box."