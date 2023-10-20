Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, The Deck of Many Things

Dungeons & Dragons Unveils More About The Deck Of Many Things

Wizards of the Coast revealed more details of the final Dungeons & Dragons release of 2023 as we get more info on The Deck of Many Things.

Wizards of the Coast dropped new details this week about the last Dungeons & Dragons release of 2023 as we get more info on The Deck Of Many Things. This is going to be the end-all-be-all book for the mythical deck that has plagued home games for decades and even served as a pivotal moment in livestream shows like Critical Role, as they have created a set of cards and a book dedicated to this magical item. However, unlike previous incarnations, this will be a deck you can build on your own to suit your own campaign's needs. You have everything to create the original if you so desire from the original sourcebooks, but this set will allow you to build one with an array of cards, so you get to pick and choose the flavor of chaos you dare put in your player's hands. We have more info below, as the deck and book will be available (both in a standard and special edition) on October 31, 2023.

The Deck of Many Things is a famous Dungeons & Dragons magic item whose effects are as spectacular as they are unpredictable. Within this box, you'll find the Book of Many Things, which illuminates the deck's mysteries and provides everything Dungeon Masters need to use it in their campaigns. This book includes advice, adventure locations, and new monsters for Dungeon Masters, as well as character options, magic items, and organizations for players, all inspired by the deck. This set also includes lavishly illustrated cards for the Deck of Many Things, including additional cards that triple the deck's size, allowing you to build the perfect deck for your campaign. An accompanying guidebook shows how to use the cards as a traditional oracle deck or to create D&D adventures inspired by the cards.

WILD CARDS FOR YOUR COLLECTION: Introduce even more magical whimsy into your game with this reimagined version of the Deck of Many Things. In addition to the 22 cards in the original Deck of Many Things, discover 44 startling – but delightful – new cards that only add to the randomness. Substitute these wild cards into your deck however you please for the perfect blend of curated chaos.

INSPIRATION FOR PERFECT CHAOS: Creativity can't be forced, but the Deck of Many Things provides just enough unpredictability to spark that lighting in a bottle moment. From new adventure hooks and key locations to inventive new ways to determine random encounters, Dungeon Masters have all the ingredients to build perfect chaos into their campaigns. Together with your party, craft dramatic experiences, experience startling twists, and delight in unexpected moments of brilliance.

YOUR DESTINY IS IN THE CARDS: Do you dare to change your destiny? Transform your fate with 2 new player backgrounds, where drawing from the deck has either rewarded you with a miraculous turn of good fortune or ruined you in a single calamitous stroke. Explore arcane possibilities, channeling your magic through a deck of cards and allowing it to flourish with 1 new feat and 3 mystical spells.

THE STORY BEHIND THE MAGIC: Dive deeper than ever before into the lore behind the beloved magic item in this expanded version of the Deck of Many Things. How did the Deck of Many Things come to be? What is the significance of one baneful figure depicted in the cards? The answers you seek – and more – will be revealed for the first time ever.

