Dungeons Of Hinterberg Announced For 2024 Release

Curve Games and Microbird Games confirmed their new action-adventure RPG, Dungeons Of Hinterberg, is headed to PC sometime in 2024.

Indie game developer Microbird Games and publisher Curve Games announced their latest game, Dungeons Of Hinterberg, is on the way next year. The game is a bit of a mix of action-adventure with RPG mechanics, as well as social simulator storytelling, as you are exploring the beautiful Austrian Alps in search of hidden magic. You can check out the trailer and info below as we now wait to see when they're aiming for a release.

"Welcome to Hinterberg, a new tourist hotspot in the idyllic Austrian Alps! You play as Luisa, a burnt-out law trainee taking a break from her fast-paced corporate life to conquer the Dungeons of Hinterberg. There are plenty of dungeons to find and adventures to be had in Hinterberg – will Luisa be sent packing on her first day or remain to become a Master Slayer? Only one way to find out… Snowboard down a glacier, zipline through the forest, climb a mountain, or have a coffee by the lake… There's no shortage of places to discover while you're out looking for your next dungeon!"

"Monsters lurk around every corner in Hinterberg, and your sword and magic skills are essential for keeping them at bay. Harness the wind, conjure a snowboard out of thin air, or freeze your enemies in a jelly block! Braving a dungeon requires more than just cutting-edge sports gear and a good sword arm: Hinterberg's dungeons are full of puzzles that will surprise and challenge you. Use your head, your magic skills, and every trick in the book to solve them! Spend your nights forging friendships with the locals and other adventurers! Some of them will help you get stronger or teach you new tricks; others are just here for excitement and selfies… But good relationships don't just make your stay more memorable – they're the key to becoming a better slayer!"

"With Hinterberg, our goal is to create a truly special place to explore: From the stylized art to the modern but fantastic alpine setting, Dungeons of Hinterberg takes you on a unique vacation jam-packed with monster-slaying and puzzle solving." said Regina Reisinger, Microbird Co-Founder.

