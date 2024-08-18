Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, NetEase Games | Tagged: Dunk City Dynasty, NBPA

Dunk City Dynasty Announced For Mobile Devices In 2025

NetEase Games revealed a new basketball title on the way, as Dunk City Dynasty will have you playing 3-player ball on mobile

Article Summary NetEase Games announces Dunk City Dynasty for mobile, set for Q1 2025 release with NBPA license.

Playwith NBA stars like Curry, Durant, and Dončić in fast-paced 11-point streetball games.

Customize sneakers, courts, and form clubs; engage in real-time strategy with Dynasty Mode.

Try Dunk City Dynasty at Gamescom 2024, Cologne for exclusive goodies and a hands-on experience.

NetEase Games revealed a brand new basketball title this week as mobile players will experience Dunk City Dynasty sometime in Q1 2025. While the game is not an NBA title, it is the first street basketball game officially authorized by the National Basketball Players Association, as they are working together to use the likeness of current players to make up the potential roster of players you can choose from to make your team. You'll be able to play 11-point matches with players like Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokić, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Luka Dončić, and more while designing your own sneakers and starting clubs. We have more details below as they are currently taking pre-registrations on the game's website for the Technical Closed Alpha Test running from August 30 – September 2.

Dunk City Dynasty

Dunk City Dynasty's 11-point match system and 3-minute rounds allow for addictive on-the-go streetball gameplay, while numerous features like Dynasty Mode let players build their superstar dream line-up and strategize. Customization is the name of the game when designing sneakers, home courts, mix-and-matching player styles and creating both clubs and stadiums with friends! Ahead of the Closed Alpha, Dunk City Dynasty will be playable for the first time at Gamescom 2024 in Cologne, Germany, from August 21-25, and visitors will be able to get their hands on some premium goodies! Visit the NetEase Games booth in Hall 6, Stand A050 to claim exclusive Dunk City Dynasty basketballs, wristbands, towels and more! Stars from across the globe have received an invite to Basketball City, and what began as a curiosity turned into the ultimate faceoff!

The First NBPA-Licensed Streetball Game: Experience the first Streetball Mobile Game licensed by the National Basketball Players Association as you choose, upgrade, and customize a wide selection of Basketball superstars, including Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Paul George, Luka Dončić, and more!

Experience the first Streetball Mobile Game licensed by the National Basketball Players Association as you choose, upgrade, and customize a wide selection of Basketball superstars, including Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Paul George, Luka Dončić, and more! Hoop with Friends Anytime and Anywhere: Quick matchmaking and instant battles allow you to team up with friends or challenge them in exciting streetball matches. Join forces in the League system, create Stadiums with friends, and battle side-by-side for victory and glory.

Quick matchmaking and instant battles allow you to team up with friends or challenge them in exciting streetball matches. Join forces in the League system, create Stadiums with friends, and battle side-by-side for victory and glory. Fast-paced 11-Point Games: The exhilarating 11-point game mode keeps you on edge. Each round lasts 3 minutes, allowing you to hop into and out of the court anytime, anywhere!

The exhilarating 11-point game mode keeps you on edge. Each round lasts 3 minutes, allowing you to hop into and out of the court anytime, anywhere! Take Charge as a Coach and Own the Court: Break barriers in Dynasty Mode by building your dream lineup, setting tactics, and making real-time manual adjustments. It's time to build your street dynasty!

Break barriers in Dynasty Mode by building your dream lineup, setting tactics, and making real-time manual adjustments. It's time to build your street dynasty! Customize Your Home Court and Design Sneakers: Design your dream court with a wide array of components. From classic setups to mix-and-match styles – you set the trend! Let your style shine with original costumes and custom kicks. Unlock eight slots for ultimate customization and trade your unique designs for bragging rights and profit!

