Dwarf Fortress Will Come Out On December 6th

Developer Bay 12 Games and publisher Kitfox Games have announced they are bringing Dwarf Fortress to PC on December 6th. Based on the original 2006 title, this new version will take things to a brand new level as they have implemented tons of modern mechanics to bring the ASCII title to life. You'll still be able to do all the things you were capable of in the previous version of the game, but with a bit more flourish and some new options at your disposal as you build and mine one of the most impressive systems you can create. Enjoy the trailer below showing it off!

"Originally released by brothers Tarn and Zach Adams in 2006, this new version of Dwarf Fortress reimagines the deeply intricate, dwarven civilization management and construction game beyond its ASCII character presentation with a brand new pixel art tileset, a new helpful tutorial to onboard unfamiliar players, new soundtrack and sound effects, new user interface and navigable menus, and other quality of life additions."

"The deepest, most intricate simulation of a world that's ever been created. Build a fortress and try to help your dwarves survive, despite threats of starvation, dragons, and madness. You may already be familiar with the tile set mod packs from Michał "Mayday" Madej and Jacob "Ironhand" Bowman. Together, their efforts are creating an all-new pixel art tileset by artists Carolyn Jong and Neoriceisgood. Dwarf Fortress' Steam edition will have a 15-track soundtrack by Dabu, Simon Swerwer, and Águeda Macias, including tracks in the Dwarvish language!"

Not just generated geometry — a whole simulated world. Generated rise and fall of civilizations, personalities, creatures, cultures, etc. Infinite hours of gameplay

Now with new beautiful pixel graphics!

Learn the basics with in-game tutorials.

A lifetime "living" project – created/updated since 2002, with no end in sight

Generate your unique world and manage a bustling colony of dwarves, even as they probably mine towards their eventual demise.