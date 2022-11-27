Dwarven Skykeep Set For Release On PC This Thursday

Ravenage Games, along with East2West Games and developer Hack The Publisher, will release Dwarven Skykeep this coming Thursday. In case you haven't checked this one out before, this one mixes a few different genres together as you're primarily making a mythical base builder with elements of RTS, TCG, and RPG all thrown into it, with a lovely pixel art look that will give you the throwback vibes. Enjoy the latest trailer down below before the game officially comes out on December 1st, 2022.

"Learn how to use your deck of tool, spell, and weapon cards to construct an enchanted castle. Then build workbenches, forges, alchemy laboratories, and castle defenses. Order around your fellowship of dwarves to prevent fires, floods, and lightning strikes. Protect the tower from enemies and envious wizards seeking to destroy your legacy. Adapt to the unique landscape, fight off enemy spawns, and earn a fresh pack of cards each time you play. Dwarven Skykeep's main story takes players through a magical world full of incredible moments, hilarious characters with side quests to offer, and plenty of opportunities to specialize your fancy new equipment."

"The sorcerer arrives in Dwarven City with a mission. Find out the exact details of this mysterious mission by helping Dr. Kness do what he does best: build the coolest towers using different types of cards. Choose them wisely before each level. Your small but bold helpers can build, repair and upgrade rooms, craft tools, extinguish fires, and even fight enemies. Just provide them with constant access to beer, and they'll do anything you command! On your way to a mission, you will face difficult and sometimes insane challenges. Heat up your tower in the Winter World, drive a train in a desert, keep your tower flying with "Levitron," and attempt to return the eaten sun while making your way through the Shadow World. You will encounter tons of obstacles in every level, but nothing is impossible – especially on the fifth try."

"The talented goblin inventor Ghyrka Yo wants to destroy your tower. The bad-tempered Snow Queen freezes everything onsight. Cunning thieves strive to steal your cards. Then there's Gypsy Witch Irinia, Sevendar's old friend… and plenty of other personalities in store. Dwarven Skykeep ain't just about Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter. There are plenty of other interesting tributes hidden throughout the game. Meet Genkins the Paladin (he loves his chicken!), help a predestined hero Lightstar find Excalibur, and, somewhere in the desert, discover a big worm named Shah-e-khulud…"