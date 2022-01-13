Dying Light 2 Receives New Episode & Gameplay Trailer

Techland has released a new pair of videos today for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, as we get a new gameplay trailer as well as a Dying 2 Know episode. The episode itself has a ton of content that it focuses on as this is the last one to air before the game comes out on February 8th, 2022. But the major focal points of discussion this time around are the heavily-requested topics of four-player co-op and cross-gen console comparisons, both for performance levels and visuals. You can check out both videos below along with a little preamble before you get to Dying 2 Know.

One of the most common questions asked about Dying Light 2 Stay Human is, "Will there be co-op?" And the answer is yes! Giving a short explanation of how it works and a video presentation of 4-person co-op, Techland showed off this exciting aspect of the gameplay. During Dying Light 2 Stay Human preview events last year, media from around the world had a chance to test the game on both PC and consoles. Their first preview impressions were insightful, but this episode gave players a look at how gameplay compares across platforms. PS4, Xbox One X, PS5, Xbox Series X… It's all here, but even more comparisons are coming soon!

As the episode continued, Techland's developers took a moment to speak directly to the Dying Light community with a few words about the truly sentimental journey of the last six years. The entire team has spent this journey working really hard to give fans the best possible experience. Finally, viewers learned more about the UGC contest originally announced in the first episode. With special guest judge and cosplayer Irina Meier, Techland's jury will soon choose the winners of the contest. Stay tuned for more information on TechlandGG, and best of luck to all participants! As a bonus, TechlandGG users may once again find the Banshee comic free for everyone on the social hub.