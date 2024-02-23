Posted in: Dying Light 2, Games, Techland, Video Games | Tagged: Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition Announced

Techland has revealed Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition, which includes all of the major update and a new storyline DLC.

Article Summary Techland announces Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition with all updates and new DLC.

Relive the post-apocalyptic adventure with bonus content and a Two-Year Anniversary event.

Free Steam weekend for the game underway, offering a taste of the reloaded zombie mayhem.

Reloaded Edition includes Firearms Update and co-op missions, enriching the original narrative.

Techland revealed they will release Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition, giving players all of the content released so far under one title. The company promised the game would get at least five years of post-launch content and support, and so far, they have kept their word. Now, two years into that promise, they have released a version of the game for those who may not have jumped in at the start, giving them everything released to date with some bonus content. To mark the occasion, the team is also celebrating with a Two-Year Anniversary event, happening now and running until March 7 at 6am ET, and a free Steam weekend also happening right now and running all the way until February 26. We have more info on the Reloaded Edition for you here, as this version is out now.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition

The new Reloaded Edition offers the ultimate zombie experience to those who dabbled with Dying Light in the past and newcomers alike. It includes all previous updates, including the most recent Firearms Update, plus Bloody Ties DLC. The current owners of the Standard Edition will get upgraded for free. The Firearms Update is the biggest content update the game has seen so far. The possibility of being able to shoot enemies has been much-requested by the community, and adds a brand new dimension to the beloved zombie game. It is important to note that firearms are an enhancement rather than a complete change of genre – they open new possibilities without altering the game's DNA. There are also many other excellent additions included in the update, such as co-op survivor missions, board quests, and various notable visual enhancements. The narrative itself gets enriched with the return of some scene-stealing characters from the first Dying Light game.

