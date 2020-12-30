Dying Light 2 Will Start Getting Some Updates In 2021

In all of the pandemic talk that hit the gaming industry, we almost forgot that somewhere in the world, Dying Light 2 is being made. Ever since E3 2019, we have been waiting with bated breath to find out anything new about the game. because at the time the demo they showed off was pretty impressive and gave hope that there would be some awesome stuff on the way. Also, it didn't hurt the presentation at all that it was done to the tune of Metric's "Help I'm Alive" as they were basically the background soundtrack to a lot of the dialog we got to hear. But ever since it was announced that the game would be pushed back indefinitely, we've basically been waiting for the company to say anything about it. Even if it's just confirmation that the game is still being worked on and will eventually come out.

Well, this week we got a little hope, in the weirdest way possible with a Discord message. The original message was posted up on Reddit after someone took a screenshot of it on the game's official channel. The full message from the team member says "We've been, er, dying to update you all on how development has been going. We'll have fresh updates about Dying Light 2 coming in the new year!"

While that all sounds good, it does leave us with a little pause in the idea that for pretty much all of 2020, we heard jack squat about the game. Literally, the only major news to come out was someone leaking that the game was, in their words, "a total mess", followed by a response from the company about it saying they were still moving forward with it on a new schedule. Will we start getting regular updates on the game? Only time will truly tell.