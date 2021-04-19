Dying Light Has Launched Its Rust Crossover On PC Today

Techland and Facepunch Studios have come together this week to launch a special Rust crossover inside Dying Light. The two franchises collide on the Dying Light PC servers starting today and running all the way through April 26th, as you can snag Rust-themed weapons and skins throughout the game. That includes such iconic finds as the Salvaged Cleaver and Rust Assault Rifle, as you'll equip these and stash them into your inventory to fight against new enemy types made specifically for this event, such as the Rust Outpost Scientists. The event will have you playing special modes in which you will need to engage and complete both local and global objectives. Once they're complete you'll be able to unlock Gold upgrades and C4 Dockets, which will help you out throughout the game. You also now have access to the free Rust Bundle for Player and Buggy skins, all of them inspired by the open-world title. Best start running and gathering before the event goes away next Monday.