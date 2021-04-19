Dying Light Has Launched Its Rust Crossover On PC Today
Techland and Facepunch Studios have come together this week to launch a special Rust crossover inside Dying Light. The two franchises collide on the Dying Light PC servers starting today and running all the way through April 26th, as you can snag Rust-themed weapons and skins throughout the game. That includes such iconic finds as the Salvaged Cleaver and Rust Assault Rifle, as you'll equip these and stash them into your inventory to fight against new enemy types made specifically for this event, such as the Rust Outpost Scientists. The event will have you playing special modes in which you will need to engage and complete both local and global objectives. Once they're complete you'll be able to unlock Gold upgrades and C4 Dockets, which will help you out throughout the game. You also now have access to the free Rust Bundle for Player and Buggy skins, all of them inspired by the open-world title. Best start running and gathering before the event goes away next Monday.
Get to grips with new Rust-themed weapons and skins, go toe-to-toe with a new human enemy type, and earn exclusive rewards by braving in-game challenges. As the event begins, all players will gain access to the free Rust Bundle, including Rust-themed Player and Buggy Skins alongside a Rust Assault Rifle, Custom SMG and Salvaged Cleaver. Complete Research Bounties locally by collecting resources and earn Gold Blueprint upgrades to the Rust weapon set. Furthermore, the global Dying Light community can collaboratively gain access to Gold Fire, Gold Freezing and Gold Poison C4 Dockets by hunting down Air Drops, raiding two new Rais' Outposts and eliminating bandits.To facilitate local and global objectives, players can deploy their new arsenal against an increased enemy presence, including both bandits and zombies, in Slums and Old Town. Moreover, in these locations players Rust Outpost Scientists wielding assault rifles and SMGs alongside a new Bucket Helmet zombie type.