Dynamax Duraludon Debuts in Pokémon GO For Steel Skyline

New species Duraludon will debut in Pokémon GO through Four-Star Max Battles as the main feature of the upcoming Steel Sky event.

Event runs September 30 to October 7, 2025, with Duraludon and its Shiny form available to catch.

Special wild spawns, raid bosses, event bonuses, and global challenges offer new rewards and XP.

Free and paid Timed Research available, with exclusive encounters, Magnetic Lure, and more prizes.

Duraludon has yet to be released in its standard form in Pokémon GO, but it will now debut in its Dynamax form in an upcoming event.

Here's what's happening for the Steel Skyline event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, September 30, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, September 30, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Dynamax Duraludon debuts in four-star Max Battles. Duraludon has not yet been featured in Pokémon GO at all, in either its Dynamax or non-Dynamax form.

Dynamax Duraludon debuts in four-star Max Battles. Duraludon has not yet been featured in Pokémon GO at all, in either its Dynamax or non-Dynamax form. Shiny Release: Duraludon will be available to encounter in its Shiny form.

Duraludon will be available to encounter in its Shiny form. Wild Spawns: Alolan Diglett, Magnemite, Grimer, Alolan Grimer, Porygon, Aron, Bronzor, Trubbish, Klink, Axew, and Togedemaru. Galarian Meowth, Skarmory, and Mawile will be rare spawns. All of the above spawns can be encountered in their Shiny forms.

Alolan Diglett, Magnemite, Grimer, Alolan Grimer, Porygon, Aron, Bronzor, Trubbish, Klink, Axew, and Togedemaru. Galarian Meowth, Skarmory, and Mawile will be rare spawns. All of the above spawns can be encountered in their Shiny forms. Event bonuses: Field Research will include encounters with event-themed species, including Dynamax Duraludon Global Challenges: Level 1 Reward Unlock: Additional Candy for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws Level 2 Reward Unlock: Additional 5,000 XP from winning raids Level 3 Reward Unlock: One guaranteed Rare Candy XL from winning in-person Max Battles Niantic writes: "Work with Trainers around the world to complete Field Research tasks and complete throwing-based challenges to unlock bonuses for all to enjoy! Once a challenge is completed, special bonuses will be unlocked for the remainder of the event and the next Global Challenge will begin. How far can you get?"

Max Battles: One-Star Max Battles: Drilbur (can be Shiny), Rookidee (can be Shiny) Three-Star Max Battles: Beldum (can be Shiny) Four-Star Max Battles: Duraludon (can be Shiny)

Timed Research: Free Timed Research will award One Magnetic Lure Module, XP, Stardust, Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, and more. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Paid Timed Research will be available for $1.99. It will reward Max Particles, Stardust, an encounter with Dynamax Duraludon, and more. Niantic notes: "The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."



