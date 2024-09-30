Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dynamax, Max Out, pokemon

Dynamax Galarian Scorbunny, Sobble, & Grookey Enter Pokémon GO

A new slate of Max Battles including Dynamax Scorbunny, Grookey, Sobble, Falinks, and more has been announced for Pokémon GO.

Article Summary Dynamax Galarian Starters Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble arrive in Pokémon GO starting October 1, 2024.

Falinks debuts in three-star Max Battles and can appear Shiny, unlike the Galarian Starters.

New Max Battles will replace Charmander, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Wooloo, Skwovet, and Beldum Power Spot Bosses.

Exclusive Max Particle Packs for Dynamaxing available in Pokémon GO Web Store for $7.99.

With the October 2023 content update now posted, Niantic is offering further details on the next round of Dynamax Pokémon coming to Pokémon GO. The new Power Spot Bosses coming to Max Battles include the Galarian Starters and more. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the next round of Dynamax debuts in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Starting October 1, 2024. These new Power Spot Bosses will replace the current rotation (Charmander, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Wooloo, Skwovet, and Beldum), so battle the current Power Spot Bosses while you can. We are still in the early days of this feature, so there is no telling how frequently older Power Spot Bosses will return.

Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble will make their debut as Dynamax Pokémon in one-star Max Battles. Falinks, who can be Shiny, unlike the Galarian Starters, will debut as a Dynamax Pokémon in three-star Max Battles. Niantic notes the following details:

The current October 2024 update graphic from Niantic shows question marks after Falkinks in the Max Battles section. This confirms that there are more Dynamax species coming to the game that have yet to be confirmed.

