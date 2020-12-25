Dynasty Scrolls Is Now Available On Both iOS & Android

YooZoo Games have finally released their new mobile card game Dynasty Scrolls is available for both iOS and Android. The game has this weird story that feels like a ripoff of Tron where you play a game that helps change destiny during the Three Kingdoms era of China. The game has already secured over 200 million registered users in Japan and South Korea, so it'd been doing well for itself overseas. To celebrate the launch of the game in the west, there will be a host of in-game events and rewards to be won including Login Rewards with premium content. You can read more about the game below and check out the nonsensical trailer.

Set in the Three Kingdoms period in the backdrop of beautiful Ancient China, Dynasty Scrolls offers players a complex and strategic gameplay full of PvP & PvE modes and dozens of ways to customise their character, build their lineups and defeat their enemies. Become a young aspiring general, playing alongside historical figures to become a force to shift the Chinese dynasty. The role-playing card game includes vibrant and beautiful character design with over 100 visual artists, strategic gameplay, and endless skill and synergy combinations. Players can recruit heroes, forge teams and make their own history in the breathtaking and magnificent era of Three Kingdoms. A plethora of customisation and growth systems including: Factions which diversify and enhance the team builds, offering various options of lineups and combos to choose from Affinities that unlock bonuses and further increase player power to face more challenging opponents Epic Weapons and Divine Wings that players can collect to become stronger and customise the look of their character

A range of PvP and PvE activities such as Sieges, Raids, Warrior Trials and Overlord Battles, in which players seek to best hordes of opponents and build an empire.